Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Grows By 55.9%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the August 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CXM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. 984,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,247. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
