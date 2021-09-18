Short Interest in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Declines By 41.5%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 965,300 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, Director Spencer E. Goldenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get StoneMor alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STON. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in StoneMor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in StoneMor during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in StoneMor by 4,676.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

STON traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. StoneMor has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter.

About StoneMor

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.