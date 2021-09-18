Short Interest in Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Drops By 34.7%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLOFF opened at $0.47 on Friday. Talon Metals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of minerals. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.