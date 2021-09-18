Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Increases By 54.1%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

