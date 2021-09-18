Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Declines By 40.5%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HQL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 47,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,444. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 99,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

