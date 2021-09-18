Short Interest in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Declines By 38.7%

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,900 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 849,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.57. 251,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.28.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

