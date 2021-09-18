Short Interest in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rises By 68.8%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR opened at $200.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.39. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

