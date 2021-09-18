Short Interest in Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Grows By 48.5%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNRV stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Unrivaled Brands has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.82.

Get Unrivaled Brands alerts:

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Unrivaled Brands had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.