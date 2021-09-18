Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Decreases By 39.8%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 200,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

