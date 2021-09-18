Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Declines By 41.0%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in X Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in X Financial during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in X Financial during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. boosted its position in X Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYF traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 176,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,749. X Financial has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $258.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $144.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

