Short Interest in Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Increases By 60.8%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS:YDUQY opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24. Yduqs Participações has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.21.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Yduqs Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

