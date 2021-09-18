Short Interest in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Expands By 66.2%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the August 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. 86 Research started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZH opened at $9.35 on Friday. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

