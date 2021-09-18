Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHWDY opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Showa Denko K.K. has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Showa Denko K.K. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Showa Denko K.K. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

