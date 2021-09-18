Showcase (SHO) Price Down 30.9% This Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Showcase has a total market cap of $300,090.31 and approximately $74,487.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00174324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.04 or 0.07128520 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.27 or 1.00092486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.07 or 0.00865145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.