ShowHand (HAND) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $63,164.74 and approximately $78.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ShowHand

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

