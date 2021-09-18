SHPING 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $215,351.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, SHPING has traded 146.7% higher against the dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $215,351.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00131392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,775,208 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

