Shyft Network (SHFT) Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $88.06 million and approximately $617,366.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00130724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046657 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

