SIBCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $626,485.91 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $626,485.91 and $295.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.13 or 0.07097555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.94 or 0.00375933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.62 or 0.01303977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00118635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.92 or 0.00560795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.29 or 0.00497165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.74 or 0.00329812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006494 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,419,193 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

