Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Update

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the August 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $144.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.03. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202 over the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after buying an additional 79,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,866,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,673,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,600,000 after buying an additional 35,831 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

