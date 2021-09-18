Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Hits Market Capitalization of $98,478.21

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $98,478.21 and approximately $5.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,033,776 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

