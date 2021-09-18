Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Shares Up 0.2%

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.48. 14,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 64,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.41.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000.

