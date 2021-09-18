Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

SLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,656 shares of company stock worth $1,988,472. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.81 million, a PE ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

