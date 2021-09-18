SingularityDAO (SDAO) One Day Volume Tops $7.41 Million

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $88.37 million and $7.41 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00008000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00059789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00134278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00046816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

