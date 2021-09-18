SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $391.30 million and $11.22 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00131065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

