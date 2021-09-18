Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,881 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 1.25. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

