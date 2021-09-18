Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

