Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,919 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Nutrien by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 20.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,517,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,661,000 after purchasing an additional 435,465 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

