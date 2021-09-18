Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,347 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.12% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after buying an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,228,000 after buying an additional 107,588 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after buying an additional 757,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,684,000 after buying an additional 116,487 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,103,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,881,000 after buying an additional 99,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

