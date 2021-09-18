Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 64,189 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 892.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,189 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 976.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $72.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 135.92, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $74.17. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

