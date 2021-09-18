Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 650 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Omnicell worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Omnicell by 141.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 214.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL opened at $160.58 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $162.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

