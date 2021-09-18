Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock opened at $218.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.