Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.18% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $43.57 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

