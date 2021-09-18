Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,287 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 123,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,449 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 729,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 355,599 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,955 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

GOLD opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

