Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 16,032.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Novavax were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,131.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,619 shares of company stock valued at $18,481,649. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $237.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.16.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

