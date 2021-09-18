Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.26 Million Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in BeiGene by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after buying an additional 428,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 34.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after buying an additional 104,898 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in BeiGene by 207.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,444,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 195,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $18,349,425.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,161 shares in the company, valued at $212,818,403.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,947 shares of company stock worth $77,195,443 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

BeiGene stock opened at $403.14 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.57 and its 200-day moving average is $325.28.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. Research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290).

