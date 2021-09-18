Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.31 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $364.63 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

