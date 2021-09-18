Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.35 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 16.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in PTC by 11.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after acquiring an additional 343,040 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $123.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

