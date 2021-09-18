Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.14% of Eastern Bankshares worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 600.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.