Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

