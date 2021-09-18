Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.65 Million Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U opened at $136.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.63. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 27,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $3,469,748.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,224,982 shares of company stock worth $146,128,922. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

