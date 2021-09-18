Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,451 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 78,586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $49.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,559,521. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

