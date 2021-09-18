Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,926 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $71.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

