Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 40,852 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,852 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $76,000.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

