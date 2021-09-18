Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,826 shares of company stock worth $8,366,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $696.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $640.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.39 and a 12-month high of $715.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.56 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.08.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.