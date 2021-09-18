Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 201,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 545,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $216,375,000 after purchasing an additional 159,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM opened at $613.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $595.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.83. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

