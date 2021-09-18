Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of LHC Group worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $168.97 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.50 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.32. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.25.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

