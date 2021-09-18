Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSU. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $277.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.97. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

