Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 29,151 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,151 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 127.9% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 99,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.