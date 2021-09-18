Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 52,308 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,308 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.20% of Criteo worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Criteo stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

