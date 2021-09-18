Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,898 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,028,000 after acquiring an additional 195,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $213.36 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average is $235.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

